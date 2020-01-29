Why aren't protesters at Shaheen Bagh 'dying', wonders BJP leader
Politics
The Bharatiya Janata Party's unhealthy obsession with the ongoing protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh was reflected again on Tuesday when the chief of party's West Bengal unit, Dilip Ghosh, wondered why agitating "women and children weren't dying".
Ghosh, who has a reputation of passing problematic statements, reminded that people died while standing in queues after demonetization, but Shaheen Bagh's protesters are fine.
Context
Weeks have passed, but protest at Shaheen Bagh hasn't stopped
Since mid-December, women of Shaheen Bagh, a Muslim locality in South Delhi, have been protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The newly-implemented law states that persecuted non-Muslims from neighboring countries will be favored while granting Indian citizenship.
If coupled with NRC, CAA could be used to alienate Muslims, fear the protesters, hence, have they been sitting on the roads for weeks now.
Issue
BJP leaders have turned their anger towards Shaheen Bagh
Ahead of the crucial Delhi elections (the National Capital will vote on February 8), Shaheen Bagh has emerged as a political issue, with BJP dismissing it. In an attempt to demonize the protest, the saffron party's leaders are passing demeaning comments.
On the day, MP Parvesh Verma likened protesters to rapists, who would abduct sisters and daughters, Ghosh also joined the bandwagon.
Quote
What nectar did they have, asked Ghosh
"What surprises me is that people were dying after standing in line for two to three hours. But now women and children are sitting in temperatures as low as 4-5 degrees Celsius but nobody is dying! What nectar did they have?" Ghosh said yesterday.
What he said
"Truth about Shaheen Bagh will emerge"
The BJP leader also quizzed about the incentive that these protesters are getting.
"People are excited about Shaheen Bagh because women and children are protesting day and night. Some say they are getting Rs. 500/day. This may or may not be the case. But the truth about the Popular Front of India has come out. The truth about Shaheen Bagh will also emerge," he added.
Looking back
Dogs, parasites: Ghosh single-handedly took political discourse to new low
Ghosh's contentious statements against protesters of CAA have ensured he stays in the news.
Not long ago, he flaunted how BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Karnataka, shot those who vandalized public property like "dogs".
After that, he claimed "parasites" who are showing inhibitions in furnishing documents will soon have to shy away from coming out in the public.
What happened
Man, carrying gun, arrived at protest site; was overpowered
With Shaheen Bagh hijacking all headlines these days, scenes got scary at the site yesterday when a man brandished a gun.
Identified as Haji Lukman, the man along with other locals wanted to clear the road off. After an altercation, his accomplices left.
Alone, Lukman showed off the gun but was overpowered by those on the ground. Police haven't received a complaint yet.
Speech
Earlier, Anurag Thakur said traitors should be shot at
This incident comes after a video of Union Minister Anurag Thakur went viral, wherein he asked for "shooting" the traitors.
Addressing a poll rally in Rithala, the Minister of State (Finance) egged on the crowd to complete the second part of the slogan: Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaron sa***n ko.
Election Commission has sent him a notice and sought a response.