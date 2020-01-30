Narendra Modi, Nathuram Godse share same ideology, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows the same ideology as Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.
Gandhi said that Modi just doesn't have the guts to admit the same.
He made the remarks while speaking at a 'Save the Constitution' protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad, his Parliamentary constituency.
On Mahatma Gandhi
'Mahatma Gandhi taken from us by someone consumed by hatred'
While speaking at the protest march, Gandhi remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary—celebrated as Martyr's Day.
Gandhi said, "It was a day when one of the greatest men ever born in India was taken away from us. He was taken away by a person who was consumed by hatred."
Gandhi added, "Today, an ignorant man is trying to challenge (Mahatma) Gandhi's ideology."
Godse parallel
Godse, Modi believe in same ideology, says Gandhi
Referring to Modi, Gandhi said, "He's creating an atmosphere of hatred...Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology."
Gandhi added, "There is no difference except that Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in the ideology of Godse."
Notably, Godse formerly worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Here's a clip from Gandhi's speech
'Like Godse, Modi is filled with hatred,' says Gandhi
On CAA
Gandhi also slammed Modi over CAA, NRC
Gandhi also sharpened his attack on the PM over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Gandhi said, "Indians are being made to prove that they're Indians. Who is Narendra Modi to decide who's an Indian? Who gave Modi the license to ask for my Indianness?"
Gandhi also accused Modi of distracting people from real issues, such as unemployment.
Quote
'Whenever you ask Modi about unemployment, he distracts attention'
Gandhi said, "Notice that whenever you ask Narendra Modi about unemployment and jobs, he suddenly distracts attention. NRC and CAA are not going to get jobs, the situation in Kashmir and burning Assam are not going to get jobs for our youth."
Protest march
Hundreds of Congress workers participated in 'Save the Constitution' march
Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Kerala. On Thursday, the Congress leader led the two-kilometer 'Save the Constitution' march starting from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad.
Waving the national flag, hundreds of party workers participated in the march along with Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and AICC secretary K C Venugopal.