'Surgical strike' in Shaheen Bagh on Feb 11: BJP leader
Politics
In an explosive statement, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh on Thursday said the city's Shaheen Bagh locality will witness a "surgical strike" on February 11.
Shaheen Bagh is the site of an indefinite sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
February 11 is when the results of the Delhi Assembly elections, to be held on February 8, will be declared.
Details
'Shaheen Bagh has become hub of treason'
In a tweet on Thursday, Bagga wrote, "Supporters of Shaheen Bagh claimed at Jantar Mantar yesterday that the Indian Army kills its people, and even compared it with the Pakistani Army."
He then added, "Shaheen Bagh has become the hub of treason, a surgical strike will happen there on February 11 soon after the results are declared."
Twitter Post
You can view Bagga's tweet here
शाहीन बाग़ समर्थको द्वारा कल जंतर मंतर से कहा गया कि भारतीय सेना अपने लोगो को मारती है, भारतीय सेना की तुलना पाकिस्तानी सेना से की जा रही है। शाहीन बाग़ देशद्रोह का अड्डा बन चुका है , 11 तारीख को नतीजे आते सबसे पहले इन अड्डो पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की जाएगी । pic.twitter.com/Or9d0k9E45— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 30, 2020
Shaheen Bagh
What is the Shaheen Bagh protest?
Since the mid-December attack on Jamia Millia Islamia, women have led a sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh against the contentious CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
The protestors have blocked the Jasola to Noida route via Kalindi Kunj, causing major traffic woes to Delhi-Noida commuters.
The 24x7 sit-in protest has become a symbol of nationwide anger against CAA-NRC-NPR.
Recent developments
As Delhi polls draw near, BJP targets Shaheen Bagh protests
In recent days, the BJP's Delhi wing has targeted Shaheen Bagh.
Last week, Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma said that Shaheen Bagh protestors will "enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them."
Verma also said that if BJP comes to power in Delhi, they will clear Shaheen Bagh within an hour.
He also called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist."
Aftermath
Verma removed as campaigner by Election Commission
Verma has since been removed as a star-campaigner on the order of the Election Commission for his controversial remarks.
The EC also removed Union Minister Anurag Thakur as a campaigner after he called for "shooting traitors" at a rally.
BJP's Kapil Mishra was also temporarily banned from tweeting after he tried to paint the Delhi elections as a contest between India and Pakistan.