BJP releases Delhi poll manifesto; here are the highlights
Politics
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
In its manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', the saffron party promises to prioritize air and water pollution in Delhi.
All 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will go to poll on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 11.
Here are more details.
Manifesto release
Manifesto drafted after consulting 11 lakh people, says BJP
The Delhi wing of the BJP released the poll manifesto in the presence of party heavyweights including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, and Prakash Javadekar.
BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and MP Gautam Gambhir were also present during the release of the poll manifesto.
The party said it consulted 11 lakh people in Delhi before drafting the poll manifesto.
Promises
Clean water, clean air, clean Delhi
In the manifesto, the party promises to provide clean water to every household by 2024.
To promote clean energy, the party will also incentivize the installation of solar panels in houses, colonies, offices, and factories. The party also aims to incentivize the use of electric vehicles.
The party said it will "make all necessary efforts" to improve Delhi's air quality and clean the city.
Information
BJP's plans for economically weaker sections
The party also plans to constitute a 'Board for Extremely Backward Classes' to ensure the progress of individuals hailing from extremely backward classes and an 'Economically Weaker Sections Commission' to address the issues of economically backward persons of the General category.
For women
For women security and empowerment
The BJP promised to set up a scheme to deposit a fixed amount for the first two girls born into economically weaker families. When the girls turn 21, they will receive benefits of Rs. 21 lakh.
The party plans to launch the 'Rani Laxmibai Mahila Suraksha Yojana' for the security of women and hopes to set up more affordable women's hostels for working women.
Information
BJP promises bicycles to poor female students of Classes IX-XII
The party also promised to give bicycles to female students of Classes IX-XII from economically weaker sections. Daughters of widows from economically-backward sections will be entitled to Rs. 51,000 as a "gift" upon marriage, the manifesto said.
Education, jobs
Jobs for 10 lakh people; new colleges, schools promised
The BJP promised to set up 10 new colleges and 200 new schools across Delhi and increase the education budget 10% annually.
It also plans to give employment to over 10 lakh youth over the next five years.
It also plans to establish the 'Vishwakarma Kaushal Vikas Vishwavidyalay' to impart "cutting-edge skill development" courses to the youth and assure 100% placement of graduates.
Information
Jobs for families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims
The BJP promised jobs to one child of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots who lost an earning member of the family. The pension given to widows of the '84 riot victims will also be increased from Rs. 2,500/month to Rs. 3,500/month, the manifesto said.
Housing
'Housing for all by 2022'
The party promises pucca houses to all Delhi residents by 2022.
The manifesto read, "Over 52,000 houses built in the industrial areas for laborers and people belonging to the lower-income group will also be allotted on priority."
The party said it will also formulate a policy to support Group Housing Societies for the redevelopment of old flats in the societies.
Information
'All vacant posts in government office to be filled'
The BJP said that within a year of taking office, it will fill all vacant posts in government departments and offices. Contractual workers in government institutions such as schools and hospitals will also be given job guarantee till the age of 58.
Other highlights
Here are some other highlights from the manifesto
The BJP plans to launch the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to offer free treatment upto Rs. 5 lakh to Delhi residents.
Through the Public Distribution System (PDS), it vows to provide wheat flour at a subsidized rate of Rs. 2/kg to poor families.
The party also aims to formulate a scheme to help rickshaw pullers switch to e-Rickshaws.
You can read the full manifesto here.