Hi,
Logout
Interim President of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday afternoon admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.
According to ANI, the 73-year-old has been admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up.
Notably, until last year, Gandhi was periodically visiting the United States for her medical review, accompanied by either her son Rahul Gandhi or daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
#UPDATE Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. https://t.co/VVQNj3i2FZ— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020
Love Politics news?
Subscribe to stay updated.