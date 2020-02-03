Ballot over bullet: After inciting violence, Anurag Thakur softens stand
Politics
Not long ago, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that traitors of the country must be shot at, without listing out "who fits in the category".
His statement sparked a controversy, got him banned from campaigning in Delhi for 72 hours, and Election Commission said he can't remain a star-campaigner.
And today, Thakur, who displayed rage earlier, took a softer stand.
Background
Goli maaron: Thakur openly called for violence at poll rally
Thakur was campaigning in Rithala where the controversial slogan 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa***n ko' was raised. Though he didn't say the latter part of the slogan, he prompted the crowd to do so.
Taking cognizance the Election Commission served Thakur a notice and asked for a reply.
In his defense, he said he never intended to fan communal tensions.
Aftermath
His comments can aggravate differences, EC said
Unimpressed by his response, the apex polling body concluded he made "undesirable and objectionable statements, which has the tone and tenor to aggravate differences or create mutual hatred between different religious groups".
The speech also gave the opposition a chance to target BJP, and they said this is how the saffron party functions.
BJP has a penchant towards creating communal tensions, it was alleged.
Latest comment
Please use your vote wisely: Thakur
As his speech became a center point of conversation, Thakur tried to make amends.
Today, he told ANI, "Loktantra mein hinsa ka koi sthan nahi, vote ka prayog sahi tarah se karein aur bullet par ballot bhaari pade aisa hona chahiye" (There is n place for violence in a democracy, please use your vote properly and defeat bullet through ballot).
Details
After Thakur's speech, shots were fired frequently
It's pertinent to note that BJP critics have blamed Thakur for the violence in the National Capital.
Since Thursday, bullets have been fired thrice at protests against the new law on citizenship.
In the first incident, a teen was the main accused; the second one at Shaheen Bagh involved a man, and yesterday shot was fired by two unidentified men at Jamia University.
Parliament
In Lok Sabha, Thakur's speech was drowned by opposition's voices
Today, Thakur's controversial speech got him cornered at the Lok Sabha too when he attempted to speak on important matters concerning the country.
The opposition camp raised slogans like, "Goli maarna band karo; desh ko todna band karo" (loosely translated to stop firing bullets, stop breaking the nation) making it impossible for him to speak.
Both Houses were adjourned for some time.