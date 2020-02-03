In Delhi, Yogi Adityanath talks about biryani, Shaheen Bagh, 'goli'
Politics
With Delhi going to polls on February 8, parties are pulling out their big guns. And for BJP that means Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The politician addressed two rallies at the National Capital on Sunday, spoke about how Shaheen Bagh protest was affecting people and claimed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal felt more pain than Pakistan after Article 370's abrogation.
Rallies
Two rallies, same emotions
The firebrand leader addressed gatherings at Badarpur Assembly constituency and Tughlakabad, both not far away from the protest site in Shaheen Bagh.
His speeches had hyper-nationalist tones and were extremely critical of Kejriwal.
He was late to the rally by over an hour and blamed Shaheen Bagh protest, due to which Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch has been shut, for it.
Do you know?
BJP saw Shaheen Bagh as an opportunity to garner votes
Notably, the protest at Shaheen Bagh against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act is led by women and is continuing for almost two months now. The agitation has become a huge election issue, with BJP blaming the opposition for fanning anti-India sentiments.
Statement
Kejriwal is spreading anarchy in Delhi: Adityanath
Yesterday, Adityanath said Kejriwal was feeding biryani to protesters, undeterred by how the agitation was affecting the lives of millions.
"Kejriwal and Co is spreading anarchy in Delhi by doing acts like Shaheen Bagh. Delhi's voter has to decide -- you want a nationalist BJP government in Delhi or one that feeds biryani to Shaheen Bagh," he said amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.
Pakistan reference
Adityanath said Kejriwal and Pakistan felt the same
Adityanath also said Kejriwal shares the same emotion as Pakistan.
"When the talk is about removing Article 370 from the country, the ones who feel the most pain are Pakistan and Kejriwal," he said.
This statement evoked a sharp reaction from Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, who called Adityanath "mentally ill".
He called BJP a drama company for the statements its leaders pass.
Quote
We can provide free treatment to Adityanath: Singh
"This manorogi has come from Uttar Pradesh. Since the day manorogi has come, he has been making rubbish remarks. There are good psychiatrists here in Delhi and we can provide free of cost treatment to him," Singh said.
Details
Kejriwal reminded Adityanath about what happened in Gorakhpur
Adityanath also slammed Kejriwal for not doing enough for pollution which is why people in Delhi were coughing like the CM.
He said the AAP leader didn't focus on clean water, but on opening liquor shops.
Hitting back at Adityanath, Kejriwal said, "First take care of schools and hospitals in your state. We all know the condition. We all know what happened in Gorakhpur."
Statement
Attack on Shiv Bhakts won't be tolerated: Adityanath
In his fiery speech, Adityanath also said those who attack kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) will have to face bullets.
"We are not the ones who obstruct anyone's festival or faith. But if someone shoots a gun at followers of Shiva, or indulges in rioting, and doesn't listen to words, then he will listen to goli (bullet)," he went on.