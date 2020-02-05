New low: Kejriwal's daughter on BJP calling him a 'terrorist'
Politics
The Bharatiya Janata Party has invited the fury of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita. The 24-year-old is quite angry that leaders of the saffron party called her father a terrorist, but she is confident that people of Delhi will re-elect Kejriwal as the CM on February 11.
She said the terrorist barb marked a new low in political discourse.
Elections
In Delhi, electioneering hit its peak. So did controversial statements
The campaign for Delhi's February 8 elections definitely qualifies as one of the most hate-filled and divisive ones.
While BJP centered its campaign around Kejriwal's failure to deliver promises and the Shaheen Bagh protest; AAP is placing its bets on its performance in the last five years.
The saffron party also resorted to personal attacks, the worst being calling Kejriwal a terrorist.
Reaction
Harshita had a couple of questions for BJP
Taking a strong offense at the terrorist comment, Harshita listed out the achievements of her father.
"They say politics is dirty but this is a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free? Is it terrorism if children are educated? Is it terrorism if power and water facilities are improved?" she was quoted by news agency ANI.
Quote
Will show them on February 11: Harshita
"Let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs and 11 CMs. Not only us, but 2 crore common people are also campaigning. They will show them on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done," she added.
Beginning
'Should we fight terrorists from Pakistan or terrorists like Kejriwal'
The first BJP member to call Kejriwal a terrorist was repeat-offender Parvesh Verma.
On January 25, the Lok Sabha representative from West Delhi had said, "We hear instances of Hindu women picked up by Muslim men... no action is taken as terrorists like Kejriwal are hidden everywhere. Should we fight with Pakistan terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorists like Kejriwal."
Attack
BJP didn't reprimand Verma but senior leader emboldened his views
While Verma's words stoked a controversy, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar found nothing wrong in it.
The Union Minister said on Monday, "Kejriwal makes an innocent face and asks - 'am I a terrorist?'— You are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof. You had yourself said you are an anarchist; there is not much difference between an anarchist and terrorist."
Statement
Worked like an elder son, not terrorist: Kejriwal
With personal attacks being launched on him, Kejriwal relied on emotions. He said he was hurt and claimed he worked for Delhi like an elder son.
"I have worked to ensure that they get free water, free electricity, get good facilities like schools and hospitals. Now it is for the people of Delhi to decide what I am," the AAP leader said.