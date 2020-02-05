India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Article 370
Farooq Abdullah
Jammu & Kashmir
Sajjad Lone
Abdul Gani Lone
Abdullah
Abdullah Sr
Abdullah Sr.
Amit Shah
Bill
BJP
BJP-PDP
Chief Ministers
CM
J
J & K
Kashmir
Lok
Lok Sabha
Mehbooba Mufti
Omar
PDP
PDP-BJP
People Conference Chief Sajjad Lone
PSA
Public Safety Act
Satya Pal Malik
Territories
Union Home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Territories
Wahid Parra
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline