PM Narendra Modi's 'Tubelight' jibe at Rahul Gandhi sparks laughter
Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his full element inside the Lok Sabha today when he was replying to a debate on President Ram Nath Kovind's speech.
His sharpest dig was pointed towards former Congress President Rahul Gandhi as he called him a "tube-light", evoking a round of applause from parliamentarians of the BJP.
Meanwhile, those from Congress remained quiet.
Speech
Have been speaking for 30-40 minutes, but...: What Modi said
PM Modi made the remark when Rahul rose to register a protest against his speech.
Not allowing the MP from Kerala's Wayanad to continue, PM Modi said, "I have been speaking for 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Bahut se tubelight aise hi hote hain (many tubelights are like this)."
Though Rahul didn't react, the disgust was visible.
Twitter Post
Rahul's late intervention got him trolled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rahul Gandhi makes an intervention in his speech in Lok Sabha: I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelights are like this. https://t.co/ciMYJwYxwl pic.twitter.com/9E3qmd7ZvS— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020
Reply
RaGa's 'PM will be defeated' remark also got stunning reply
PM Modi also referred to Rahul's recent speech where he claimed the former will find it difficult to step out of his house after six months.
"The youth will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country can't progress without providing jobs to youth," Rahul said at an election rally yesterday.
On this, PM Modi replied it's a "difficult prospect".
Quote
In six months, will make myself abuse-proof, said PM
"Even I will prepare in these six months and do more 'surya namaskar' so that I am ready... the kind of abuses I am being subjected to, I will make myself gaali-proof (abuse-proof) and also danda-proof," PM Modi said.
Comment
PM Modi didn't spare Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too
Not restricting himself to the Gandhi scion, PM Modi lashed out at the entire opposition, more prominently the Congress.
He poked fun at the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for the way he delivers speeches.
"Adhir ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement' launched by (Kiren) Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches," he said.
Unemployment
Sorry, but opposition's unemployment will never end, claimed PM Modi
Talking about unemployment, PM Modi said steps have been taken to curb it, but added that BJP will never rid the opposition of its "berozgaari".
"We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability. Investor confidence should increase, the country's economy should be strengthened, for this we have also taken several steps," he added.
Gandhi's reference
Hegde's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi created an uproar too
The opposition also attempted to corner PM Modi over controversial remarks of BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde regarding Mahatma Gandhi. Reportedly, Hegde called freedom struggle led by Gandhi a "drama".
As PM Modi rose to speak, the opposition camp erupted with chants of "Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahe" (Long live Mahatma Gandhi).
Seeing the ruckus, PM Modi asked "Bas Itna Hi" (Is that all?).
Quote
"Gandhi is a trailer for you, for us he's life"
To PM Modi's sarcastic question, Chowdhury replied, "Yeh to abhi trailer hai (This is just the trailer)." Thereafter, PM Modi said, "Aapke liye Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain... humare liye Gandhiji zindagi hain (Gandhi maybe a trailer for you... for us he is life itself)."
Statement
Nehru, partition, and anti-Sikh riots were mentioned to defend CAA
PM Modi also tore into Congress for saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was discriminatory towards Muslims. He made references to Jawaharlal Nehru, the partition, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
He claimed the country was split because one man had PM aspirations. He reminded when Nehru-Liaquat Ali pact was signed in 1950, it was claimed minorities will not be treated unfairly in Pakistan.
Quote
Was Nehru communal, PM Modi asked Congress leaders
"Nehru had written to Assam Chief Minister and I quote - 'You'd have to differentiate between Hindu refugees and Muslim migrants'. There are documents and reports. In all these instances, was Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu nation," PM Modi asked.
Details
We see everyone as Indian, said PM Modi
In his over 90 minute speech, PM Modi reiterated that CAA will not affect any citizen of the country. The new law doesn't harm minority interests, either.
"Those who have been removed from office by the people of India are now doing the unthinkable. They see citizens on the basis of their faith. We are different. We see everyone as Indian," he said.