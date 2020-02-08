Delhi Elections: Congress' Alka Lamba slaps AAP worker
Politics
Congress leader Alka Lamba, who is contesting from Chandni Chowk constituency, lost cool on workers of her former party — the Aam Aadmi Party after comments were allegedly passed on her son.
The politician raised her hand to slap an AAP worker (but he ducked) outside a polling booth, and the altercation was recorded on camera.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Election Commission will be approached.
Context
Delhi is choosing its next Chief Minister today
Voting is underway for the 70-seated Delhi Assembly with AAP hoping to repeat its 2015 performance when it won 67 seats.
Things might not be easy this time as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faces stiff competition from BJP.
The saffron party's election campaign revolved around Kejriwal's anti-incumbency, Shaheen Bagh protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements, etc.
Meanwhile, Congress' campaign failed to leave a mark.
What happened
Lamba's presence at booth miffed some AAP workers
Since morning, polling booths have been abuzz with voters and workers of all parties.
At one such booth in Majnu Ka Teela, AAP workers raised an objection at Lamba's accessories. A video that surfaced from the site showed that one worker was possibly asking her to remove her party brooch.
As Lamba talked with the man, another one allegedly passed comments on her son.
Twitter Post
Angry with statements, Lamba raised hand to slap AAP worker
#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission. #DelhiElections2020 (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/l5VriLUTkF— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020
Leaving AAP
Lamba severed ties with AAP, went back to Congress
Lamba had a two-decade-long association with Congress, that she dumped to join AAP years ago. In 2019, she went back to Congress after a public spat with Kejriwal.
She had demanded an answer from Kejriwal for AAP's disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha polls.
If the 44-year-old politician is to be believed, AAP has become a party where sycophancy is encouraged.
Do you know?
AAP and Lamba fought over Rajiv Gandhi as well
Even, in 2018, AAP and Lamba came at loggerheads after a resolution suggesting to strip Bharat Ratna from Rajiv Gandhi was passed. After outrage, however, AAP distanced itself from it, putting the blame on Lamba. She claimed she was the one who opposed it initially.
Hopes
Earlier, Lamba declared Delhi will get another Sheila Dixit
Before elections, Lamba showed a confident side of hers and claimed AAP will have difficulty proving to voters of Chandni Chowk why it gave a ticket to a "corrupt" person.
The party has fielded Prahlad Singh Sawhney, who contested from the constituency in 2015 on a Congress ticket and came third.
Lamba also said these elections will give Delhi another Sheila Dixit.