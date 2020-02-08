According to Manoj Tiwari's 'sixth sense', BJP is winning Delhi
Politics
Manoj Tiwari, the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician who currently heads the Delhi unit of BJP, is confident his party is winning Assembly Elections.
Speaking to media on polling day today, Tiwari said, "Those who believe in the sixth sense...today it is my sixth sense telling me that this time a BJP government will be formed."
However, he dodged a question about him becoming the Chief Minister.
Background
BJP is hoping to end its dry-spell this time
For several years, BJP has been out of power in Delhi and wants to change it. Bigwigs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and a flurry of Union Ministers campaigned vigorously in the last couple of weeks, seeking votes in the name of development, nationalism, and current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's anti-incumbency.
However, BJP didn't announce a CM name throughout.
Statement
Have my mother's blessings, said Tiwari
Tiwari also emerged as a popular face during electioneering, promising things like higher subsidies. He also berated Kejriwal for not fulfilling his pre-poll promises.
The politician said his mother gave him blessings this morning.
"I have my mother's aashirvad (blessings) and the people's blessings. This is the first time an election is taking place with me at the helm of the BJP," he said.
Statement
BJP will win more than 50 seats, predicted Tiwari
Tiwari also revealed his mother came on February 1 for his birthday and was on a fast today. She vowed to leave the National Capital after today's polling.
When asked how many seats BJP will win, Tiwari replied, "We will win 50-plus seats and form a government with people blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."
He said someone "very good" will become CM.
Details
Kejriwal made Lord impure with his visit, alleged Tiwari
Earlier, Tiwari saw faults in Kejriwal's Friday visit to Hanuman Temple.
"Did he go to pray or make Hanuman-ji ashuddh (impure)? He took off his shoes and used the same hands to take flowers to God? What has he done? When fake devotees come, this is what happens. I told the priest there, he washed the Hanuman idol multiple times," Tiwari said.
Reaction
Attacked, Kejriwal asked Lord to 'bless' BJP leaders
Tiwari's comment against Kejriwal evoked a sharp reaction from AAP member Sanjay Singh.
"Does BJP see the Chief Minister with such feeling of untouchability? There can't be a worse comment. You are still in the era when Dalits were not allowed in temples. Even Lord Ram can't save BJP," he said.
Separately, Kejriwal tweeted today: May God bless everyone, even BJP leaders.
Twitter Post
You can read Kejriwal's tweet here
जब से मैंने एक TV चैनल पे हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ा है, भाजपा वाले लगातार मेरा मज़ाक़ उड़ा रहे हैं। कल मैं हनुमान मंदिर गया।आज भाजपा नेता कह रहे हैं कि मेरे जाने से मंदिर अशुद्ध हो गया। ये कैसी राजनीति है? भगवान तो सभी के हैं। भगवान सभी को आशीर्वाद दें, भाजपा वालों को भी।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020
सबका भला हो