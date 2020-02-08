#Elections2020: Kejriwal's advice for women on polling day miffs Irani
Politics
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Smriti Irani had a verbal duel on Twitter after the former gave a suggestion to women regarding Assembly Elections that are underway.
Irani accused the Aam Aadmi Party leader of misogyny, and he defended himself.
With these last-minute heated conversations, perhaps both were trying to swing votes in their party's favor.
Backstory
High-octane campaign later, Delhi takes its pick today
Delhi's campaign was mired with controversies, hate-speech, and personal attacks, which ended at 6 am on Thursday.
If AAP manages to retain Delhi, it will script history. It's rare for an eight-year-old party to return for a second term.
And for BJP, the battle for Delhi is a prestigious one as it has been out of power from the National Capital for years.
Tweet
Before polling began, Kejriwal made special appeal to women voters
Before polling began at 8 am, Kejriwal put out a tweet in Hindi asking women to vote in record numbers.
"All of you women must go to vote and take the men in your families along with you. Discuss with men who it is right to vote for," he wrote, possibly unaware that he would invite Irani's fury over the "discuss with men" part.
Twitter Post
Discuss with men whom to vote for: Kejriwal
वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020
सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा
War of words
Irani asked if Kejriwal thought women can't take decisions independently
Calling Kejriwal "anti-women", Irani asked if he didn't think women were capable enough of taking their own decisions.
In response, Kejriwal said women have already decided whom they will choose. "Across Delhi, women have decided who their family will vote for. After all, they have to run the house," he wrote.
Subsequently, Irani asked if Kejriwal gave the same suggestion to men.
Twitter Post
You can read the entire conversation here
जो नसीहत आप महिलाओं को दे रहे हैं आज कितने पुरुषों को ट्वीट करके ऐसी नसीहत दी है आपने ??— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 8, 2020
Clarification
Women have to run houses, they should give suggestions: Kejriwal
Attempting to clarify his remark, Kejriwal said all he meant was that women should tell men whom to vote for.
"Women know how difficult it is to run a house. If electricity rates and prices go up, who will it hurt? That's why I said they should tell the men who to vote for," he said, clearly hinting at the subsidies he offered.
Do you know?
Kejriwal has been talking about subsidies all along
Throughout electioneering, Kejriwal spoke about the subsidies. From slashing electricity and water bills to making schools, the Delhi CM said his achievements will help him win again. He also claimed this was the first time elections were being fought on issues that affect common people.
Turnout
Voter turnout was less than 50% by 3 pm
Delhi Elections caught the eye of the entire country, courtesy problematic statements by the leaders and the Shaheen Bagh protest that has been continuing for almost two months now. However, the voters didn't put up a good show.
By 3 pm, the voter turnout at Delhi was recorded at just 30.18%.
In 2015, this number was recorded at 51.2%.