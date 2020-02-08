Exit polls: AAP almost set to retain Delhi
On Saturday, Delhi voted for the 2020 Assembly elections and the exit polls are out.
Although not always accurate, the exit polls predict that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely return for another term as the AAP sweeps the elections.
The exit polls are also consistent in their predictions that the BJP's 21-year dry spell in Delhi will continue.
Here are more details.
Exit polls
AAP to win 44 seats, predicts Times Now exit poll
According to the Times Now-IPSOS exit poll, the AAP is set to win 44 Assembly seats. The BJP is likely to lag behind with 26 seats, while the Congress may draw a blank (yet again).
The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicts 48-61 Assembly seats for the AAP and 9-21 seats for the BJP. The Congress may win 0-1 seats, the exit poll predicted.
Data
AAP to win 32-28 out of 40 seats: India Today-Axis
According to India Today-Axis My India, the AAP will bag 59-68 seats, the BJP will win 2-11 seats and the Congress will win zero. Separately, the ABP-CVoter exit poll predicted 49-63 seats for AAP, 5-19 seats for the BJP and 0-4 seats for the Congress.
Voting
Delhi recorded 55% voter turnout
Notably, by 6 pm, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 54.67%.
While the North East Delhi district recorded the highest voter turnout at 62.75% as of 6 pm, New Delhi witnessed the lowest voter turnout at just 51.57%.
In comparison, the national capital had recorded a voter turnout of 67.12% in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.
AAP's campaign
AAP said it fought elections on achievements
Under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, AAP fought elections in the name of the work it did.
Having jumped into politics after the Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement, Kejriwal took on a bigger party confirming that six years is a long time in politics.
In his latest interviews, the sitting CM repeatedly talked about how he provided education, gave clean water, and slashed electricity bills.
BJP's take
Meanwhile, for BJP, national issues mattered
While Kejriwal stayed away from dwelling into national issues, BJP kept mentioning them.
The saffron party wants to seize governance in Delhi after decades and reminded voters that having the same party in both Centre and state will benefit them.
Authorizing colonies, that would help thousands of residents, was the biggest poll promise that BJP made.
It also attacked Kejriwal for deceiving Delhi residents.