After exit polls, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP leaders
Politics
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party after the exit polls for the Assembly elections were announced.
On Saturday, half-a-dozen exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the ruling AAP in Delhi.
Shortly after, Home Minister Amit Shah had called a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs on Saturday evening.
Here are more details.
Details
CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia attended meet with AAP leaders
Sources told NDTV that Kejriwal called a meeting of key AAP leaders and the party's election strategist Prashant Kishor.
Reportedly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Gopal Rai were among those present at the meeting.
The security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was discussed at the meeting, the report added.
Elections
Delhi recorded 61% voter turnout
All 70 Delhi Assembly seats went to poll on February 8 (Saturday).
Delhi recorded 61% voter turnout on Saturday, a significant fall from the 67% recorded during the 2015 Assembly elections.
Reportedly, the Seelampur seat witnessed the highest voter turnout at 71.4%. Most Muslim-dominated seats notably recorded higher voter footfalls.
The votes will be counted on February 11 (Tuesday).
Exit polls
Here are the exit polls for the 2020 Assembly elections
Times Now-IPSOS exit poll: AAP (47 seats), BJP (23), Congress (0)
India Today-Axis My India exit poll: AAP (59-68), BJP (2-11), Congress (0)
Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll: AAP (48-61), BJP (9-21), Congress (0-1)
ABP News-C Voter exit poll: AAP (51-65), BJP (3-17), Congress (0-3)
The half-way mark for forming a government in Delhi is 36.
BJP meeting
Shah called meeting of BJP MPs after exit poll upset
Shortly after the exit polls were released, Shah called a meeting of BJP MPs and senior leaders.
After the meeting, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi dismissed the exit polls as inaccurate. She said, "Our voters came late in the day and voted till evening...the data is collected only till 4 or 5 pm."
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari was also confident of the party's victory.
Twitter Post
BJP will form Delhi government with 48 seats: Tiwari
ये सभी एग्ज़िट पोल होंगे fail..— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 8, 2020
मेरी ये ट्वीट सम्भाल के रखियेगा..
भाजपा दिल्ली में ४८ सीट ले कर सरकार बनायेगी .. कृपया EVM को दोष देने का अभी से बहाना ना ढूँढे..🙏