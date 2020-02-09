Delhi recorded 62.59% voter turnout, says EC, dismissing delay allegations
Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59% during Saturday's polling for the Assembly elections, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.
On Sunday evening, the EC held a press conference to address the controversy over a day's delay in the release of polling figures.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had slammed the EC for not releasing poll turnout figures.
Voter turnout
At 71.6%, Ballimaran records highest voter turnout
At the presser, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh announced that the national capital recorded a voter turnout of 62.59%: men (62.6%) and women (62.55%).
The highest voter turnout was recorded from the Ballimaran seat (71.6%), while the lowest turnout was recorded from Delhi Cantt (45.4%).
Notably, the Okhla seat—where the 24x7 Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest is underway—recorded a voter turnout of 58.8%.
Delay allegations
There has been no delay, says EC
On allegations of delay in releasing turnout figures, the EC said that there was "no delay" adding that "in data entry, it is very important to maintain accuracy."
The EC said that the returning officers were busy overnight and were then busy facing public scrutiny.
The poll body also asked those questioning its promptness to revisit the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls and other elections.
Information
'Why is EC not releasing turnout figures?' Kejriwal had asked
Earlier on Sunday, CM Kejriwal had said that the EC's delay was "absolutely shocking." He tweeted, "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?"
Twitter Post
Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020
EVM tampering
EC also dismissed allegations of EVM tampering
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party had also alleged tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during Saturday's polling.
AAP leaders shared videos to allege EVM tampering.
The EC explained that the incident witnessed in the videos involved a reserve EVM that was not used for polling.
The poll body said that the official involved was accosted while transporting the machines.
Twitter Post
क्या रिज़र्व EVM के साथ नही जाती इस कर्मचारी को बाबरपुर विधान सभा के सरस्वती विद्या निकेतन स्कूल में लोगों ने EVM के साथ पकड़ा @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/rN7UEZ1pe0— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 8, 2020
Elections
Delhi polls held yesterday; exit polls predict AAP majority
All 70 Delhi Assembly seats went to poll on February 8 (Saturday). The votes will be counted on February 11 (Tuesday).
According to multiple exit polls, the ruling AAP is set to return for another term, securing a comfortable majority.
Despite its communal politics, the BJP will likely continue its 21-year dry spell in the national capital.