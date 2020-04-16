Addressing media on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had several messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and perhaps the most prominent one was where he said that he disagrees with the BJP leader on various issues but now is not the time for that. Rahul said lockdown won't solve the crisis and India needs to take an aggressive approach.

Series of events On Tuesday, PM extended lockdown; today Rahul called for more

Rahul, who is a Lok Sabha member from Wayanad, spoke just two days after PM Modi extended the countrywide lockdown for 19 days till May 3. On the restrictions, he said, "In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to stop the virus for a short while." He added the only way to defeat the pandemic is by testing.

Quote Testing levels are low, scale it up: Rahul

"Currently testing levels are too low. I am proposing scaling up testing. One advice to the government is, push testing aggressively. Maximize testing and use testing strategically, to assist states in their fight," Gandhi said.

What he said Rahul flaunted that Wayanad succeeded in stopping the virus

Further, Rahul said that testing can be used to create a map to understand where the virus is moving. He also called for the decentralization of power. "To fight against coronavirus, our main force is working at the state and district levels. Success has been achieved in Wayanad, Kerala, because of the effective machinery at the district level," Rahul reportedly said.

Economy Do something about economy, Rahul urged the Centre

Rahul also underscored that the pandemic has started a bloodbath of sorts in the economy and pointed out the first wave of unemployment was already here. Stressing that it's important to create a minimum financial net, Rahul added, "You don't have to call it NYAY scheme. Don't take it as criticism." To recall, NYAY was the name of Congress' big pre-poll promise.

Do you know? Reminder: What was NYAY scheme all about?

Before 2019 polls, Rahul said his party will transfer Rs. 72,000/year in the pockets of the underprivileged. He said this "Minimum Income Guarantee" scheme will ensure no one sleeps hungry. Despite the mega announcement, Congress lost in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Statement Unite and fight the virus: Rahul Gandhi