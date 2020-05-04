Trinamool's Mahua Moitra, one of the strongest voices the party has, is receiving criticism for her statements on NRI doctors, who had raised an issue about less coronavirus testing in West Bengal and ambiguous reports about deaths. In a snarky tone, Mahua had asked the doctors to concentrate more on the countries where they live. Her hollow response was slammed. Here's more on this.

Context Medical professionals told they were concerned about Bengal

Last month, a group of non-resident doctors wrote to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing concern. Addressing themselves as Bengali physicians, health scientists, and healthcare providers, they said, "There are two specific issues that are most disturbing to us: 1) the gross under-testing in West Bengal, and 2) the misreporting of data on the cause of death in COVID-19 patients."

Testing Testing is an area where Bengal should focus, they said

Referring to a Reuters report, they pointed out Bengal can easily conduct 1,000 tests/day but it had tested 33.7/million, lower than the national average of 156.9/million. "The number of truly affected cases depends on the extent of testing, the accuracy of test results and, in particular, the frequency and scale of testing of asymptomatic cases who may have been exposed," the letter said.

Quote The doctors highlighted consequences of not testing enough

"The gross underestimation in a number of truly affected cases may have potentially dangerous consequences, specifically in 1) not being prepared with adequate healthcare capacity to handle the pandemic burden, and 2) failing to arrest the spread of the infection by asymptomatic cases," they said.

Deaths Under-reporting of deaths also concerned them

On under-reporting of deaths, the doctors said only a state-appointed committee should declare whether a patient has died of COVID-19 or not. "In the face of a pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines instruct hospital staff, medical examiners, and other health officials to report the primary and underlying causes of death in the death certificate," they added.

Aftermath Slamming doctors, Moitra said they should work in "adopted countries"

The signatories have deep ties with Bengal, they were born and raised there. But disregarding their concerns, Mahua slammed them asking to concentrate on countries where they serve. Saying that 11 of the 14 NRIs stay in the US, UK, and Germany, she said they chose to live and pay taxes elsewhere. She asked them to get to work in their "adopted countries"

Twitter Post It's much easier to become heroes here: Mahua Moitra

Q: Ques for NRI docs

Yr adopted home UK US have worst stats worst handling of COVID despite devlpd econ

Poor govt comm, no PPE supplies, health staff at risk

Why not write such letters to UK Health Secy/Trump/ state governors?

A: Much easier to become heroes here, right? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 25, 2020

Slamming Mahua Mahua's take on the matter upset top voices in Bengal

Mahua, who herself worked as an investment banker in JPMorgan Chase in New York, was berated for her stand on the suggestions given by NRI doctors. 75 luminaries like filmmakers Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Tarun Majumder, Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay, and Suman Mukhopadhyay, artist Wasim Kapoor, actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty, music composer Debajyoti Misra, professor Ambikesh Mahapatra, and educationist Pabitra Sarkar reminded her raising questions was important for democracy.

Question Mahua's opinion might prove costly for the state: Letter