Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday issued a clarification on rumors circulating about his health. The 55-year-old Minister clarified that he is "completely healthy" and is not suffering from any diseases. Rumors that the Home Minister had been diagnosed with cancer had recently been doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, four people have been arrested for spreading rumors. Here are more details.

Details Shah issued clarification after rumors worried party workers, well-wishers

Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "I am completely healthy and I am not suffering from any diseases." Shah said people had been spreading rumors about his health over the past few days. He said he initially ignored the rumors, however, later felt it was important to issue a clarification after the rumors left several party workers and well-wishers worried.

Quote 'Many tweeted praying for my death'

The Home Minister said, "Over the past few days, people on social media have been spreading some rumors about my health. Many people even posted tweets praying for my death." He added, "India is currently fighting a global outbreak like corona and because I have been busy fulfilling my duties as the Home Minister, I did not pay attention to the rumors."

Information Stop spreading rumors, says Shah

Shah said as per Hindu beliefs, rumors like these further improve your health. He urged everyone to stop spreading rumors while thanking those who reached out to him. He added, "I do not have any ill-will or grudge against the people who spread the rumors"

Rumors Rumors spread that Shah had bone cancer; 4 arrested