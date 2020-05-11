Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with Chief Ministers of all states, his fifth such interaction since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in India, on Monday where he said some curbs were relaxed keeping people's interest in mind. He was referring to the Shramik special trains, started to ferry migrant workers home, and other 15 special trains which will run from tomorrow.

Meeting All CMs were allowed to speak at today's meeting

From the Centre, the meeting was attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Unlike the previous meetings, when a selected number of CMs spoke, today's meeting was open for all. This interaction, in the final week of the third phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown, assumes significance as PM Modi discussed an exit strategy.

Details Economy, containment strategy came up during the meeting

According to PTI, the need to kickstart the economy in a calibrated manner and containment strategy were discussed n the meeting. PM Modi is learned to have told CMs that certain decisions were changed because it's "human nature" to rush home during times of distress. The meeting started at 3 pm and officials had said earlier it will continue till "proceedings continue".

Accusation Mamata accused Centre of playing politics during testing times

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was among the first CMs to speak, accused Centre of playing politics by using COVID-19. The Trinamool chief has been slammed by Centre recently over the low testing in her state, the fudged data, and the attacks on healthcare officials. On Saturday, Shah wrote to Banerjee saying Bengal wasn't cooperating in the transportation of migrant workers.

Decision Government hasn't decided about lifting lockdown completely: Reports