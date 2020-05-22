-
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in West Bengal, to take stock of the situation in the state. Bengal is dealing with catastrophic damage, that the landfall of Cyclone Amphan caused on Wednesday.
After reviewing the situation, he announced a Rs. 1,000 crore package and said kin of deceased will get Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia.
Rs. 50,000 was announced for the injured.
-
Context
Heavy rains, strong winds wreaked havoc in Bengal
-
Amphan, the worst cyclone to have hit Bengal in 283 years, made landfall from Wednesday evening, flattening fragile homes, uprooting trees and electric poles, flooding streets, and damaging vehicles.
Capital Kolkata wasn't immune to the impact, and in some parts power remained off for long hours.
Nearly 80 people have died.
Banerjee said the state suffered losses worth Rs. 1 lakh crore.
-
Visit
PM left Delhi for first time in almost three months
-
This is PM Modi's first visit outside Delhi in nearly three months. He has been staying in the national capital, overseeing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As he arrived at Kolkata airport, a little before 11:00 am, he was welcome by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
All the leaders wore masks, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.
-
Statement
Stand with Bengal, said PM Modi
-
PM Modi assured Bengal citizens that he stands with them.
Reminding of the devastating Cyclone Fani, which hit Odisha last year in May when the country was busy with general elections, he added, "Now, after a year, this cyclone has affected our coastal areas. People of West Bengal have been worst affected by it. State and central governments stand with the people."