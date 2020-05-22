Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in West Bengal, to take stock of the situation in the state. Bengal is dealing with catastrophic damage, that the landfall of Cyclone Amphan caused on Wednesday. After reviewing the situation, he announced a Rs. 1,000 crore package and said kin of deceased will get Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia. Rs. 50,000 was announced for the injured.

Amphan, the worst cyclone to have hit Bengal in 283 years, made landfall from Wednesday evening, flattening fragile homes, uprooting trees and electric poles, flooding streets, and damaging vehicles. Capital Kolkata wasn't immune to the impact, and in some parts power remained off for long hours. Nearly 80 people have died. Banerjee said the state suffered losses worth Rs. 1 lakh crore.

This is PM Modi's first visit outside Delhi in nearly three months. He has been staying in the national capital, overseeing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As he arrived at Kolkata airport, a little before 11:00 am, he was welcome by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. All the leaders wore masks, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

