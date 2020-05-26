After spending two months at his Jubilee Hills residence, Hyderabad, in neighboring Telangana, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu returned to the state on Monday, only to spark major political controversy. The TDP boss was welcomed by a huge crowd, prompting concerns of social distancing. CM Jagan Reddy's party YSR Congress asked Naidu to quarantine himself and alleged that he broke lockdown rules.

What happened Naidu was supposed to fly, but government rules stopped him

Naidu was slated to fly into Andhra but changed plans due to government rules. Selected domestic flights resumed on March 25, but Andhra restarted it a day later (today). He was accompanied by his son N Lokesh. They traveled on Hyderabad-Vijaywada National Highway to reach their residence on the outskirts of Vijaywada. Naidu was also supposed to visit victims of Vizag gas leak.

Welcome TDP supporters thronged border to welcome Naidu, he greeted them

At the Garikapadu border check, scores of TDP supporters welcomed Naidu, forgetting all rules of social distancing. Naidu, who used a face mask, unlocked the car's door to wave at his followers. TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy slammed YSR Congress for first allowing Naidu to meet Vizag gas leak victims and then canceling the Hyderabad-Vizag flight. Separately, YSR Congress demanded an explanation from Naidu.

Reaction Naidu should apologize, said chief whip of Andhra government

YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the entire country was following guidelines till May 31, but Naidu flouted them. "Chandrababu Naidu took out a rally from Hyderabad where hundreds gathered, garlanded him without using masks. Being a senior politician how could he do so? He should apologize," he told ANI. Reddy is the chief whip of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Quote Naidu came from red zone, should quarantine himself: Reddy

"Coming from a red zone, he should go into quarantine. Chandrababu Naidu, however, is trying to politicize the situation. He was playing politics through the Zoom app while he was in Hyderabad and suddenly he came in a big convoy," Reddy said.

Security In terms of security too, the road trip was ill-planned

Naidu's entry into Andhra violated security norms as well. While he traveled in black Toyota Fortuner, other vehicles of his convoy were silver-grey Tata Safari SUVs. "The target then is easily identifiable (in such a case) and that is not to be done at all," an ex-CMO security officer said. Notably, he was given Z-plus security after a Maoist outfit attacked him in 2003.

Plans Naidu will meet victims of gas leak, confirmed Murthy