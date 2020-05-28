Merely four months after he was given the envious post of president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, Dr. Rajeev Bindal resigned on Wednesday after a corruption scandal related to the procurement of medical supplies surfaced. He cited "moral grounds" in his letter to BJP President JP Nadda while saying that he wants an impartial probe. Here's what went down.

Controversy Senior health official allegedly demanded bribe from supplier

The controversy blew up after Dr. AK Gupta, the director of state's health services, was arrested on May 20 by State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In a 43-second audio clip, he allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh over the phone. Gupta and his relatives' bank accounts were sealed and subsequently, he was suspended.

BJP connection After arrest, reports of alleged BJP connection gained attention

Soon after Dr. Gupta's arrest, the opposition Congress and CPI(M) asked for an independent probe, more so because the person he was speaking to was said to be close to a BJP leader. Call details showed Dr. Gupta was present near the BJP office on the day of his arrest. Congress' Sudhir Sharma wondered whom he went to meet there.

Resignation "We took prompt action but fingers being pointed at BJP"

As the scandal created a ruckus, Bindal resigned but denied any link to the corruption scandal. He noted that the state government took prompt action, as soon as the audio clip surfaced. "The director was booked and arrested, and investigation by vigilance bureau is on. Meanwhile, fingers were pointed at the BJP in an indirect way by some people," he wrote.

Quote He wanted the probe to remain "free of influence"

"Because I am the BJP state president and we want this alleged corruption to be thoroughly probed and so that there's no pressure of any kind and probe is not influenced in any way, I am tendering my resignation keeping in mind high moral grounds," he wrote.

Resignations Bindal has rarely completed his terms

This is the third time Bindal put his papers without completing his term. When BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal was the Chief Minister of Himachal between 2007 and 2012, Bindal resigned from the health minister's post without completing his term. After his election as speaker in 2018, he quit in January 2020 for the state BJP chief post. Nadda, who handpicked him, accepted the resignation.

Intervention Reports suggested Bindal stepped down after PMO intervened

Although Bindal claimed he was stepping down on moral grounds, The Print reported he was asked to leave after an intervention from Prime Minister's Office. In fact, a complaint was registered with PMO saying that rumors are rife about a senior BJP leader recommending service extension of Dr. Gupta. The complainant requested PMO for probe reminding that the country is hit by a pandemic.

Details Dr. Gupta didn't help during probe, showed "selective amnesia"