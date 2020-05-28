Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was hospitalized in Gurugram, Haryana, after he displayed symptoms of coronavirus, reports said on Thursday. He was taken to Medanta Hospital, sources told PTI. Of late, Patra has been defending the initiatives taken by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus. Here's more.

Details Earlier, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha tested positive

Patra, who is one of the most known BJP faces on news channels, remains active on social media. He posted tweets a few hours ago too. To note, just last week, Sanjay Jha of the Congress, tested positive for COVID-19. "I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days," Jha had tweeted urging people to not underestimate transmission risks.

Data India will soon surpass Turkey to become ninth worst-hit nation

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India touched the 1.58 lakh mark on Wednesday, with over 7,000 new cases reported in a single day. The death toll reached 4,533. After Friday, India could surpass Turkey—that has reported 1.6 lakh cases— becoming the ninth worst-hit nation. On Wednesday, Maharashtra witnessed the highest jump in single-day fatalities as 105 people lost their lives.

Extension Lockdown extension on cards, but states will get more authority