Prime Minister Narendra Modi and number 2 in his government, Home Minister Amit Shah, met on Friday to discuss the strategy on the country-wide lockdown, whose fourth phase is due to end on Sunday, May 31. The big announcement could be made tomorrow. This meeting came a day after Shah spoke to Chief Ministers seeking their feedback on lockdown, rising coronavirus cases, and economy.

Context Coronavirus cases are rising, death toll crossed 4,700

Across the nation, coronavirus cases are rising steeply. On Thursday, when nearly 7,300 fresh cases were reported, India surpassed Turkey to become the ninth worst-hit nation. The tally stands at 1.7 lakh with 4,710 losing their lives. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. To recall, the first phase of lockdown was enforced on March 25.

Relaxations Lockdown 4.0 was different from earlier phases

In ongoing lockdown 4.0, the Central government let states decide on pertinent issues, fulfilling their long-standing demand. As opposed to the second and third phases, states were given authority to decide on hotspots. Limited air travel also started from Monday, providing respite to the aviation industry which was crippling since the last two months. Online delivery of non-essentials was allowed in non-containment zones too.

Meeting In virtual meeting with CMs, Shah tried understanding on-ground situation

Speculations suggest the lockdown will be extended for two more weeks, but states will be permitted to decide on the opening of markets, travel, etc., to keep the wheels of the economy moving. Yesterday while speaking to CMs, Shah asked about the restrictions, the economic activity, and the status of migrant workers, who were worst-hit due to curbs. He keenly listened to states' suggestions.

Quote After meeting, Goa CM hinted that extension is on cards

"I feel lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. However, we demand that there should be some relaxations, say, restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 percent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.

Details What could open, what would remain shut in lockdown 5.0?