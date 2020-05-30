In Bhopal, the parliamentary constituency of BJP's controversial politician Pragya Singh Thakur, several "missing posters" were spotted on Friday, taking a swipe at her absence from the area when it is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. As the posters left BJP embarrassed, the party revealed Thakur is in AIIMS, Delhi, receiving treatment for her eye condition and cancer. Here's what went down.

Beginning MP is absent while residents are suffering, read the poster

The "gumshuda ki talaash" posters slammed Thakur for not being present in the Madhya Pradesh capital when approximately 1,400 people have contracted the deadly infection there. "While residents of Bhopal are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak, their MP is nowhere to be seen," the poster, pasted on public areas, read. To note, the posters weren't signed by anyone.

Statement Digvijaya Singh is working despite losing polls, said Congress member

Not letting this opportunity to score political points slide by, senior Congress leader Kamleshwar Patel said voters will now think before choosing their MP. "While on one hand, the former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is working round the clock despite his poll defeat, the elected parliamentarian from the city is nowhere to be seen," he said. In 2019, Thakur had swept BJP's bastion Bhopal.

Quote Patel reminded Madhya Pradesh is governed by BJP now

"In the future, do not choose such peoples' representatives who cannot stand with the people during difficult times. We request Pragya Thakur to come. They have their own government now," Patel said, referring to the fall of ex-CM Kamal Nath's government in the state in March.

Details Another Congress member said people should be informed

Congress MLA from Bhopal South West constituency and former minister PC Sharma found nothing wrong in the posters and said citizens have a right to know about her whereabouts. He also pointed towards relief efforts carried out by Singh, despite losing from the seat by over 3.6 lakh votes. But BJP dismissed Singh's work as mere optics.

Defense Thakur understands her responsibilities, is helping, claimed BJP

BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said Thakur is in the nation's premier health facility, undergoing treatment for her ailments. Kothari said groceries' distribution is underway and community kitchens also prepare food for the poor. She is helping migrants and students too, claimed Kothari. Meanwhile, a mobile hospital service, run by Sahkar Bharti in the Bairagarh Chichli area, was launched by Thakur on a video call.

Do you know? MP's coronavirus tally stands at 7,645