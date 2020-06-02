The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the new party chief for its Delhi unit, replacing Manoj Tiwari. Tiwari was reportedly on borrowed time after the party's defeat in the Delhi assembly election earlier this year. The development also comes a day after Tiwari was detained for protesting against the Delhi government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Details BJP announces new Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Manipur unit heads

BJP President JP Nadda announced that Tiwari, a member of the Lok Sabha, will be replaced by Gupta, a former mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, with immediate effect. The party also named tribal leader and former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai as its Chhattisgarh state president. S Tikendra Singh has also been named the party's Manipur state president.

Reason Tiwari had offered to resign after Delhi elections

An actor-turned-politician, Tiwari was appointed the Delhi BJP chief in 2016. Throughout his stint, the 49-year-old leader seemed unable to compete against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Reportedly, Tiwari had offered to resign after the BJP's abysmal performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, but the party had asked him to continue serving as its Delhi chief until a replacement was found.

Recent developments Tiwari was detained near Rajghat yesterday for staging protest