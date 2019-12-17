Top B2B tech events and conferences to attend in 2020
Major tech events and conferences are nothing less than a Mecca for technology enthusiasts and manufacturers of the world to meet and showcase the future of the industry.
And, as we welcome 2020 in a couple of weeks from now, we have curated a list of top technology events, conferences, and happenings you should look forward to next year.
Events to attend in January 2020
Like every year, the first major event of 2020 is the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in Las Vegas. It will be hosted from January 7-10 with thousands of companies exhibiting their products.
Then, from January 22-25, you can visit the BETT trade show in London to see how technology and innovation enable learners to develop and grow.
Mobile World Congress 2020
Next in line is Mobile World Congress, which is hosted annually in Barcelona by the GSMA. It is surely the largest mobile event in the world. You should visit it to experience the biggest innovations and upcoming technologies. It is scheduled from February 24-27.
Events to attend in mid-2020
If you are an entrepreneur or working professional and need to hone your business strategies and tactics, the Running Remote 2020 event is for you. It will be hosted on April 20 and 21 in Austin, Texas.
Further, from June 8-12, you can visit the London Tech Week to learn about how technology is helping tackle challenges in the business, social and environmental sectors.
Big Data LDN 2020
Big Data LDN (London) conference offers sessions on data, analytics, and the new tools that can help you deliver your data-driven strategy in an effective manner. The free to attend event will be hosted on September 23 and 24 this year.