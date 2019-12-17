#GamingBytes: Top five assault games of all time
Science
Assault games are a favorite among regular gamers.
The first-person shooter games give them the protagonist's perspective, making the experience more immersive.
Most of these games also fall under the action category.
Assault games constitute one of the rapidly growing categories in the gaming industry.
Read to find out the 5 best assault games of all time.
Doom
Successful reboot of the cornerstone first-person shooter
Doom franchise started off the entire genre of first-person shooters and deserves a special mention.
2016 saw a reboot of the franchise as Bethesda Softworks came out with an upgraded version of Doom.
Available in both single and multi-player formats, it added the new characteristic of 'glory kills'. The player performs a special melee attack to kill the enemy.
Go kill those demons, space-marine!
Half-Life 2
The greatest sequel of all time
Half-Life 2 is the brainchild of Valve Corporation. It came out in 2004.
Since then, it has won more than 30 'Game of the Year' awards.
Widely considered as one of the best games of all time, it casts the player as Gordon Freeman.
Freeman fights an alien called Combine across various levels.
Notably, this game popularized the gravity gun as a weapon.
Battlefield 4
A trustworthy series with successful ventures
Battlefield has always been a dependable series for intense first-person shooters.
However, the fourth installment received high praise. It came out in 2013 and has a better multi-player experience than a single-player one.
What makes the first-person shooting special is the customization of weapons the game encourages. Players can shoot comfortably in varied environments, including while they are swimming.
Go into battle soldier!
Wolfenstein
Blood, bullets, Nazis and glory
Wolfenstein: The New Order is one of the finest in the series by Bethesda.
The story follows Blazkowicz's fight against the Nazis. With immersive narration, the gameplay is excellent as well.
The game gave great weapon upgrades like rocket-launchers and laser-cannons.
As players fight through waves of Nazi enemies, the shooting experience is unparalleled.
Notably, some players criticized the lack of a multi-player mode.
Call of Duty
The greatest war on earth
Call of Duty: WWII is the latest addition to the famous franchise.
The game starts from the Normandy beach landing. A series known for testing grit and bonds in battle, the shooting in this game is exquisite.
As players rush up the Normandy beaches, looking over the scope of a bolt-action gun, the fear is real as is the rush of excitement.