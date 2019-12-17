Windows 10 users can now make phone calls from PC
After a long wait, Microsoft has confirmed that calling capabilities are being rolled out for all Windows 10 users.
The feature, a part of the Your Phone app pre-installed on the OS, would work with all new Android phones and let their owners make or receive calls directly from their PC.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Your Phone
First, some background on the Your Phone app
Available since early 2018, Your Phone has been serving as a phone-syncing solution for Windows 10 users.
The program links with its companion app on Android and iOS devices and then syncs messages, notifications, photos, and even some apps with the PC.
This ultimately allows people to manage everything, from new messages to app notifications, without picking up their phone.
Calling
Now, calling abilities are also available on Your Phone
To make the Your Phone package ever better, Microsoft is rolling out call support into the app.
The feature lets you make, answer or decline a phone call by simply using the Your Phone app on the desktop.
So, no more reaching out for your phone while being at work to see who is calling.
Use
How to answer calls from PC?
To use the calling feature, install Windows 10 May 2019 update or newer on your PC and Your Phone companion app on a smartphone running Android 7.0 or newer.
Then, using the mobile app, connect the phone with PC by signing into your Microsoft account or scanning a QR code.
Finally, use the Windows app's in-app dialer or contact list to start making calls.
Roll out
Roll out is gradual, says Microsoft
While the calling feature should become available in Your Phone after updating to the latest stable version of Windows, it is important to keep in mind that Microsoft says that the roll-out is happening gradually.
This means that capability could appear in your laptop's Your Phone app in a matter of days or could also take a few weeks before showing up.