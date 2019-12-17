Hi,
Taking on Airtel's Xstream Box and Dish TV's SMRT Hub, Tata Sky is working to launch its own Android-based Binge+ set-top box.
According to DreamDTH, the STB was expected to go official yesterday, however, no official announcement was made till the time of publication.
The Binge+ console is tipped to bring satellite TV and OTT content to your TV in upto 4K resolution.
The Tata Sky Binge+ hybrid STB is expected to offer support for local TV channels as well as OTT content available on popular streaming apps like Netflix, Voot, Prime Video, and others through Ethernet or Wi-Fi connectivity. However, you will need separate subscriptions for these services.
The device will let you stream in upto 4K resolution, but it will not upscale any content.
As per leaks, the Tata Sky Binge+ STB will be powered by 1.8 GHz Broadcom BCM72604 B processor. Under the hood, it will pack 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU.
The Binge+ hybrid streaming box will run on Android TV 9 OS. Hence, it will support Chromecast which helps to cast content from your smartphone or other compatible devices straight to the TV.
Moreover, the STB will also offer support for Google Assistant and let you access all the apps and games available on the Google Play Store.
As of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Tata Sky Binge+. However, rumors suggest the device could go official at around Rs. 3,000. Exciting times ahead!
