Now, Instagram will automatically warn about fake posts: Here's how
Science
In a bid to combat fake news and misinformation, Facebook-owned Instagram is rolling out the ability to flag misleading posts.
The feature, a part of the company's fact-checking program, was already available in the US. But, it will now be available to Instagram users around the world to curb the spread of false photos/videos mushrooming on the platform.
Here's all about it.
Working
How Instagram's 'fake news' flagging tool works
With the new capability, Instagram will automatically identify, review, and label false information - photos/videos - surfacing on its platform.
The label will block the view of the post in the feed and link out to independent fact-checker reviews, which would confirm that the post is false/partly false and also provide links to credible articles that debunk the claim(s) made in the post.
Effort
Work with independent fact-checkers worldwide
To flag the bogus posts and help the viewers decide what and what not to trust, Instagram is working with independent fact-checking organizations around the world.
They first review and assess dubious posts identified from user feedback and algorithmic flagging and then rate the misinformation as false or partly false depending on the facts available on credible online sources.
Action
Then, Instagram takes action against false information
Once a fact-checker rates a post as false, Instagram begins to show the label highlighting it as false throughout users' feed, profile, stories, and direct messages.
Notably, the company also removes the bogus post from its Explore and hashtag pages to prevent its spread and employs an image-matching tech to prevent similar posts from surfacing from other accounts.
Reach
False Instagram posts will also be restricted on Facebook
Instagram also says that once its fact-checkers flag a fake post, the label will be applied not only throughout the photo-sharing platform but also on identical posts appearing on Facebook, Instagram's parent.
Similarly, misleading posts identified on Facebook will be curbed on Instagram with the false information label. Instagram will also limit the reach of accounts that will get the false label repeatedly.
Roll out
Roll-out has begun, effectiveness remains to be seen
The roll-out of the global fact-checking program has begun which means you should be able to see the false information label pretty soon, particularly on hoaxes that are too good to be true.
However, it remains to be seen how effective the move would prove in curbing misleading political ads and inflammatory posts that have resulted in violence, lynchings in India in the past.