Realme X2, and its truly-wireless earphones launched in India
After several leaks and rumors, Realme has finally launched the much-awaited X2 smartphone in India today at a starting price of Rs. 16,999.
At the same event, the Chinese tech giant has also introduced its first-ever truly wireless earphones, the Buds Air. The device is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is available for purchase from today onwards.
Here are the finer details.
Design and display
First, a look at the Realme X2
The Realme X2 comes with an all-glass body featuring an edge-to-edge notched design up front. On the rear, it houses a vertically stacked quad camera module, along with an LED flash.
The handset features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Besides that, it houses an under-display fingerprint reader for secure unlocking.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
Realme X2 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) sensors for macro photography and depth sensing.
The main camera, accompanied with an LED flash, offers photography features like HDR, panorama, portrait mode, and supports 4K video recording at 30fps.
For selfies, it offers a mighty 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Internals
All the important stuff
The Realme X2 draws power from a Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology.
As for memory options, it sports upto 8GB of RAM and upto 128GB of internal storage.
The handset runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 and offers latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Pricing
A look at the pricing and offers
Realme X2 will go on its first sale on December 20 starting 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The phone costs Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.
Buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 cashback using ICICI Bank credit cards, MobiKwik SuperCash worth upto Rs. 1,500, and benefits worth Rs. 11,500 from Reliance Jio.
Buds Air
Product #2: All the details about Realme Buds Air
Realme has also launched its first-ever truly wireless earphones, the Buds Air for Rs. 3,999.
The device looks largely similar to the Apple AirPods and is available in three color options: Yellow, White, and Black.
It supports intelligent touch operation, meaning you can control calls, manage music, and launch voice assistant with a touch. The earbuds also offers wear detection for automatic play/pause.
Features
The Buds Air can be charged wirelessly
The Realme Buds Air offers three hours of music playback on a single charge. However, with the charging-cum-carry case, you can get an additional charge of upto 17 hours. The case can be charged via Type-C port or wirelessly with a Qi-based charger.
Further, the device comes with 12mm bass boost driver, gaming mode, and low-latency, and dual channel real-time transmission technology.