Realme X2 v/s Redmi K20: Which one should you buy?
Realme has launched its premium mid-range handset, the Realme X2 in India today. The handset arrives as an upgrade to the Realme XT featuring an AMOLED screen, power cameras, capable Snapdragon 730G chipset, and 30W fast charging support.
With these highlights and an affordable price tag, the Realme X2 takes on Xiaomi's popular mid-ranger, the Redmi K20. So, which one is better?
Design
Realme X2 v/s Redmi K20: At a glance
The Redmi K20 flaunts an all-screen design look achieved by adopting a pop-up camera whereas the Realme X2 settles for a familiar waterdrop notched look.
However, both handsets feature premium all-glass bodies with 3D curved back panel and in-trend gradient designs. For durability, both models also get Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back.
Winner: Redmi K20 for its uninterrupted design.
Display
All about the screen
The Redmi K20 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and HDR support. And thanks to the notch-less, hole-less design, the phone boasts a higher screen-to-body ratio of nearly 92%.
In comparison, the Realme X2 gets a 6.4-inch Dew-drop Super AMOLED screen with the same resolution and screen real-estate as the Xiaomi rival.
Winner: You decide.
Camera
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Realme X2 sports a quad-lens rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.25) super-wide-angle lens, 2MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
On the other hand, the Redmi K20 comes with a triple-lens array featuring a 48MP (f/1.75) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephone sensor.
Winner: Realme X2 for its superior camera.
Information
For the selfie lovers
On the front, the Redmi K20 comes with a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper while the Realme X2 gets a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera. Winner: Realme X2 for its more capable sensor.
Internals
All the important stuff
The Redmi K20 is backed by an 8nm Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage whereas the Realme X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor (with 'Snapdragon Elite Gaming'), coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
Under the hood, both handsets run on their respective Android Pie-based operating system.
Winner: Realme X2 for its gaming-centric chipset.
Nitty-gritty
From battery to biometrics
Under the hood, both handsets pack a 4,000mAh battery but the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging while the Realme X2 comes with much faster 30W charging.
Further, both handsets come with in-display fingerprint sensors, Hi-Res Audio certification, and support all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.
Winner: Realme X2 for its faster-charging speeds.
Information
Pricing: The key factor
The Redmi K20 costs Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/64GB configuration and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB option. In comparison, the Realme X2 costs Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 19,999 for the top-tier 8GB/128GB configuration.
Our verdict
Which one should you pick?
Both the Realme X2 and Redmi K20 are capable mid-range offerings. They come with bright and sharp AMOLED screens, modern and premium all-glass design, and performance-oriented internals.
However, with a superior gaming-centric Snapdragon 730G chipset, respectable 64MP quad-lens camera, faster-charging speeds, and a cheaper price tag, the Realme mid-weight is hard to beat.
Winner: Realme X2.