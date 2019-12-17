OPPO ColorOS 7 brings significant gaming improvement: Details here
OPPO's newly announced Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update offers a whole new user experience with several customization features, UI changes, performance improvements, and localized features for users in India.
Among these highlights, the company also claims to have brought significant improvements in gaming by addressing problems like unresponsiveness, lagging and dropped frame rate.
Here's more on this.
Improvements
ColorOS 7: What's new for gamers?
Given the rise of mobile gaming, more and more smartphones sport the latest gaming-centric hardware (high refresh rate, powerful GPU, built-in cooling). However, software optimization is equally important for a good gaming experience.
On this front, OPPO has introduced a combination of smart system layers, covering touch and frame-drop issues. The update also introduces dedicated "Game Space" and Game Assistant features.
Changes
Frame stability increased by 38%, touch sensitivity by over 60%
OPPO claims that by 'detecting and predicting game heavy loading scenarios', ColorOS7 intelligently reallocates system resources in advance to ensure the game runs smoothly.
With this system-level change, the FPS (Frames Per Second) stability is claimed to have been increased by 38% while the touch sensitivity has been improved by an impressive 63% in several popular games.
New UI
What else is new in the update?
ColorOS 7 comes with a bunch of UI changes including a system-wide dark mode, revamped iconography as well as new wallpapers, system sounds, and animations.
The update also brings some nifty system improvements and a new camera app that gets features such as 'Night View', 'Beauty 2.0', multi-frame noise reduction, an improved portrait mode, and a new video and image editor called 'Soloop'.
Release timeline
OPPO has already started rolling out ColorOS 7 update
The update was initially released for the OPPO Reno, Reno 10x zoom and Reno Ace, and in December, the roll-out will happen for Reno 2.
In the third phase, Reno 2 Z, Reno Z, Find X, R17, R17 Pro, and K5 will get the update in Q1 2020. For R15, K3, A9, A9x, A11 and A 2020, ColorOS 7 will arrive in Q2 2020.