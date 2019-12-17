Samsung Galaxy A51 spotted on support page, India launch imminent
After announcing its premium mid-ranger, the Galaxy A51, in Vietnam last week, South Korean tech giant Samsung is working to launch the handset in India soon.
In the latest development, the smartphone, with model number SM-A515F/DSN, has been spotted on the support page of the company's India website, hinting at an imminent launch.
Here are more details.
Design and display
A look at the Samsung Galaxy A51
The Galaxy A51 features an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-center and an ultra-slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the gradient finished panel with geometric patterns houses an L-shaped quad camera module.
The smartphone offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure authentication.
Cameras
The handset offers 48MP quad rear cameras for shutterbugs
The quad rear camera module on the Galaxy A51 comprises a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) dedicated macro camera, and another 5MP (f/2.2) sensor to capture depth details.
For the selfie lovers, there is a respectable 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
Moreover, both the front as well as rear cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
The Galaxy A51 draws power from an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging technology.
Besides that, it offers all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
There is no information regarding the India pricing of Galaxy A51 as of now. However, considering that the handset is priced at VND 7,990,000 (approximately Rs. 24,500) in Vietnam, we expect it to cost upwards of Rs. 20,000 in India.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of Realme X2, Redmi K20, and Vivo V17.