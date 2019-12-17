Leak reveals details about Samsung's Galaxy S11+ 108MP camera setup
Samsung has some major camera upgrades planned for the Galaxy S11 series and the current leak makes us more excited for the upcoming phones.
Acclaimed tipster Ice Universe, who recently confirmed the presence of a custom 108MP CMOS sensor on the top-end S11+ model, has revealed that the sensor will use 9-to-1 pixel binning technology to offer high-quality images.
Here are more details.
Pixel merging
Galaxy S11+ to offer ultra high quality 12MP images
According to the latest tip-off, the 1/1.33-inch 108MP sensor on the S11+ will use 9-to-1 Bayer technology (pixel merging) to offer ultra high quality 12MP images with a pixel size of 2.4μm.
The big sensor should be able to absorb more light and hence, capture more details, and the novel pixel-binning tech will combine all the details to offer some of the best images.
Ultra zoom
The phone will also pack a 5x periscope camera
Reportedly, the S11+ will also pack a periscope lens, paired with an ultra-wide-angle and the main 108MP sensor. This arrangement will be aided by a ToF 3D sensor, a dedicated low-light "Bright Night" sensor, and a flash unit.
The periscope lens is believed to be an "ultra-slim" module with 5x optical zoom capabilities that Samsung started mass-producing in May this year.
High-end videography
S11 could also support true 8K video recording
According to some One UI 2.0 beta code references, the Galaxy S11 will support 8K video recording as well as several new photography and videography modes including Director's View and Night Hyperlapse modes.
The high-resolution 108MP sensor will reportedly be used to enable ultra hi-definition video recording on the flagship smartphone.
On that front, the Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 also support 8K videos.
Information
When will Galaxy S11 series be launched?
According to leaks, Samsung will follow the traditional launch cycle for the Galaxy S11 series. Hence, we can expect the new handsets to go official sometime around mid-February. To recall, the Galaxy S10 series was launched on February 20.