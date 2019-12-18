Vivo's new smartphones come with Samsung chipsets, 64MP cameras, 5G-connectivity
Science
Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the X30 Pro and X30 in its home country.
Both models are almost identical to each other featuring a punch-hole display, gradient design, 64MP main camera, and a 5G-enabled Samsung-sourced Exynos 980 processor. Meanwhile, the X30 Pro gets an additional periscope zoom lens to justify its "Pro" moniker.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Both models offers full-HD+ punch-hole displays
To begin with, both models feature an edge-to-edge screen with a small punch-hole design at the top right corner. On the rear, the Pro model houses a quad-camera setup, while the standard variant offers three cameras.
Further, both the X30 and X30 Pro sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
For photography, both handsets offer a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, 32MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor.
On the Pro model, this arrangement is further joined by a dedicated 13MP (f/3.0) periscope lens which offers 5x optical zoom.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, both the smartphones house a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The X30 Pro and X30 pack a Samsung-sourced Exynos 980 processor that comes with built-in 5G modem. The smartphones run Android Pie-based FunTouch OS 10 and offer 8GB RAM and upto 256GB storage.
Further, these Vivo handsets pack a 4,350mAh battery with 33W fast-charging technology and support all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack.
Pricing
Finally, how much do they cost?
As for the pricing, the Vivo X30 Pro costs CNY 3,998 (approximately Rs. 40,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and CNY 4,298 (approximately Rs. 43,500) for the 8GB/256GB model.
The Vivo X30, on the other hand, costs CNY 3,298 (approximately Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB/128GB model, and CNY 3,598 (approximately Rs. 36,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant.