#GamingBytes: Five best detective video games of all time
Science
The thrill of solving a puzzle before the protagonist is what draws us to detective films and stories.
However, not all of us can live out our fantasy of being a detective.
Nonetheless, there are video games, which bring the unique experience of detection, with all the anticipation, clue-searching and interrogations.
Read to find out about the five best detective games.
The Wolf Among Us
Who's afraid of the big bad wolf?
Telltale is known for its choice-based gaming. It brings a brilliant supernatural twist to The Wolf Among Us.
The story follows Detective Bigby, the big bad wolf, who enforces the law in Fabletown.
Fabletown twists a lot of fairy tales and places the characters in a gritty Manhattan.
The interrogation and dialogue choices affect Bigby's character.
Players can become a detective through him.
Deadly Premonition
A detective game inspired by David Lynch
Fans of Twin Peaks are bound to notice the similarity between Deadly Premonition and the show.
The game follows an FBI agent who goes to a small town to investigate a murder but uncovers a supernatural plot.
Gameplay is realistic as resources must be managed, like fuel for vehicles. The agent must be rested and fed to maintain health.
Crack your brains on this!
Heavy Rain
The finest interactive gameplay for amateur detectives
Heavy Rain is perhaps the finest interactive gameplay among detective games.
There are four protagonists who are tracking a serial killer called 'Origami Killer'. Individual choices affect the character lives and even the ending.
Characters might live or die and the game would simply continue, and failing to solve the crime allows the killer to get away in the end.
Almost lifelike, completely brilliant!
Ethan Carter
A paranormal investigator and a strange town
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a masterful mix of detective and supernatural genres.
A paranormal investigator Paul Prospero receives a letter from Ethan and goes to his hometown. However, he finds Ethan has disappeared.
The game plays out with the search for Ethan.
Paul, at the same time, comes across a series of grisly murders to solve.
This mystery will give you chills!
LA Noire
City of angels, city of devils
Rockstar games took over the making of LA Noire and made it a success.
The story is set in post-war LA and the protagonist's rise through the ranks is shown.
From a beat-cop to a detective hunting serial killer, it shows the corruption in law enforcement.
A gritty story with wonderful gameplay, players should try it for the authentic experience of detective-life.