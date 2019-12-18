Now, get Apple Arcade for a year at Rs. 999
In a bid to boost its services business, Apple has launched an annual plan for Arcade, its subscription-based gaming service.
The offering, which was first reported by German blog iFun.de, gives Arcade subscribers an option to avail the service at a price lower than what they have been paying till now.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Current plan
Currently, Arcade subscription comes at Rs. 99/month
Ever since launching Apple Arcade in India, the Cupertino giant has been charging Rs. 99 for a monthly subscription of the service.
The plan offers access to more than 100 new and exclusive games on iOS, Apple TV, and Mac.
The titles come from famous developers like Konami, Capcom, and Annapurna Interactive and don't include ads or in-app purchases.
New offer
Annual subscription will be more affordable
Now, to make this deal of games even more lucrative, Apple has launched the annual subscription plan at Rs. 999.
This one-time payment pack is way more affordable than what you would end up paying (Rs. 1,188) after staying on the Rs. 99 monthly plan for 12 months.
So, essentially, the annual plan offers the same deal but at a lower price.
Switching
Current subscribers can change their plan
According to reports, existing Apple Arcade subscribers who plan on continuing with the service for the next 12 months can switch to an annual plan from the monthly one by going to the Subscriptions menu in the App Store.
In addition to this, new subscribers of Apple Arcade will also presumably get the option of choosing the annual subscription plan right from the beginning.
Goal
Goal to boost services business swiftly
With the new plan, Apple hopes to lure more users to sign up for Arcade and retain them for 12 months.
The move, Apple expects, will boost its services business and increase revenue amid falling iPhone sales.
Notably, a few weeks back, the company was also reported to be working on a joint discounted bundle of various services it has on offer.