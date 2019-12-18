OnePlus to unveil Concept One at CES. What is it?
Science
OnePlus recently sent out invites for a special event that will be hosted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas early next year.
At the time, the company didn't reveal anything about the event, allowing for all sorts of speculations.
Now, OnePlus said it would showcase "OnePlus Concept One" at the event. But no one knows what it is.
Who knows?
A smartphone, earphones, smartwatch or something else?
OnePlus has shared a short video clip on Weibo to announce that it would unveil Concept One at the event. However, the video didn't reveal what it actually is.
Previous rumors suggested it could be a smartphone, a pair of truly wireless earphones, a smartwatch, a new TV, or something else that is currently unknown.
Speculation
Could it be a concept smartphone?
We know OnePlus makes smartphones, accessories and smart televisions. But for a concept device (that won't release for the public anytime soon), OnePlus has to come up with something more imaginative.
So, perhaps we could see a port-less, button-less smartphone like the Vivo Apex Concept and Meizu Zero, a futuristic smartphone with an in-screen camera, or a folding phone?
Guess work
How about a futuristic smartwatch with health-oriented features?
Concept One will most certainly be the concept of a new product. But if that new product is not a smartphone, it has to be a wearable device.
Meanwhile, OnePlus has rebooted its plans for a smartwatch. So, we could see one of the concept designs of a smartwatch before the release of an actual product.
In any case, OnePlus won't disappoint us.
Information
Hopefully, OnePlus will drop more hints over the coming days
The CES 2020 show is still three weeks away. Hence, we can expect the company to share more details about the OnePlus Concept One in the coming days. Or, we could simply wait for one of the tipsters to drop all the details on Twitter.