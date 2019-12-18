Nokia 2.3 launched in India, priced at Rs. 8,199
HMD Global, Nokia's brand licensee, has launched the budget friendly Nokia 2.3 smartphone in India at Rs. 8,199.
The handset, which made its global debut a couple of weeks back, comes with a waterdrop notched design, dual rear cameras, a 4,000mAh battery, and entry-level internal hardware.
Notably, the phone will go on sale starting December 27 via Nokia e-store and leading brick-and-mortar stores.
Design and display
A look at the Nokia 2.3
Nokia 2.3 comes with a waterdrop notched design with a sizeable bezel at the bottom, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.
On the rear, the polycarbonate panel, with 3D nano texture, houses dual cameras and LED flash.
The handset features a 6.2-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1520 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
For photography, the Nokia 2.3 houses a dual lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and another 2MP sensor to capture depth details.
The main camera, backed by an LED flash, is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset houses a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Nokia 2.3 draws power from a Helio A22 quad-core processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable upto 400GB).
The handsets runs stock Android Pie out-of-the-box and packs a solid 4,000mAh battery which promises a two-day battery life.
In addition, it offers all latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.
Pricing
Finally, a look at the pricing and launch offers
The Nokia 2.3 is priced at Rs. 8,199 for the solo 2GB/32GB model.
Talking about launch offers, buyers can avail discount worth Rs. 2,000 from Zoomcar, Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs. 3,000, and benefits worth Rs. 7,200 from Reliance Jio.
Moreover, the handset gets a replacement guarantee of one year, which is valid for the users buying the phone on or before March 31, 2020.