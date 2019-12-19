Samsung announces entry-level Galaxy A01 with dual cameras
As an addition to its Galaxy A series of smartphones, Samsung has announced the entry-level Galaxy A01.
The budget smartphone comes with a waterdrop notched design, dual rear cameras, HD+ display, and entry-level internals including a 3,000mAh battery.
Notably, the handset could hit Indian shelves in early 2020.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
A look at the Samsung Galaxy A01
The Samsung Galaxy A01 features an Infinity V-styled waterdrop notched design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, the polycarbonate panel houses a vertically stacked dual camera module.
The handset offers a 5.7-inch LCD display with an HD+ (720x1560 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. However, it misses out on a fingerprint scanner and relies on passwords, patterns, and face-unlock for authentication.
Cameras
What's the camera like on Galaxy A01?
In the camera department, the Galaxy A01 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a secondary 2MP (f/2.4) sensor to capture depth details.
The main camera offers photography features like HDR, panorama, portrait mode, and supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset sports a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
The Galaxy A01 is powered by an unannounced octa-core processor, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the phone runs on Android 10-based One UI 2 and packs a 3,000mAh battery.
Lastly, it offers all standard connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.