Samsung's One UI 2: What's new in the firmware?
Science
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2 update for its Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e smartphones in India.
The firmware, based on the latest Android 10, brings a bunch of new features and changes over the Android Pie-based One UI including a dark mode, full-screen gestures, one-handed mode, and accessibility improvements.
Here are some of the best features of One UI 2.
Visual things
Updated iconography, dark mode, and new titles
The Android 10-based One UI 2 comes with a dedicated dark mode that can be scheduled from sunset to sunrise or manually turned on for battery saving benefits.
The update also comes with enhanced image, text, and color adjustments, updated iconography, new layouts for titles and buttons, smoother looking animations, redesigned volume control buttons, and new Edge lighting effects, among other changes.
Navigations
Full-screen gestures and a one-handed mode
One UI 2.0 brings Android 10 navigation gestures to the mix. You can go to the home screen by a single swipe-up from the bottom while a swipe up-and-hold gives you the multitasking menu. Similarly, a swipe-in from the right/left edge activates back gestures.
There is a one-handed mode that can be triggered by a swipe-down gesture from the center of the screen.
Smart features
Improved accessibility features and Digital Wellbeing
The One UI 2 update also brings custom hearing enhancements, such as amplification of ambient sound, in the accessibility settings. For visual enhancements, you can customize color preferences and adjust contrast elements.
The new firmware also introduces Digital Wellbeing which helps you track your phone usage, manage screen time, and enable focus mode to help avoid distractions.
New interface
Some of the apps have also been redesigned
The SmartThings panel has been replaced with Media and Devices and the battery limit-setting option has been added for Wireless PowerShare.
The Reminders app has also gotten some nifty add-ons while the Camera app has been redesigned to pack the lesser used camera modes in the More section.
There's also a new screen recording feature that lets you record the screen with background sound.
Information
Update being rolled out for S10 series
Samsung is currently rolling out the One UI 2 update for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ in India. The update file is around 2GB (depending on the model) and it brings all the aforementioned features, along with the December Android security patch.