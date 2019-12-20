#LeakPeek: Is this the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2?
Thanks to previous leaks and reports, we know Samsung is working on a new foldable device that will feature a Motorola RAZR-like clam-shell design.
The upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 (or whatever the company ends up naming it), has leaked on the Chinese social media, confirming some of its design elements and hinting at its imminent arrival.
Here are more details.
Design
Galaxy Fold 2 to offer even weight distribution
According to leaked images doing rounds on Chinese social media (via Ice Universe), the Galaxy Fold 2 will indeed feature a clam-shell design.
However, unlike the RAZR, which has a longer bottom portion and a sizeable base, Samsung's device seems to fold in equal parts with the lower and upper portions sitting flush with each other. Perhaps, this should allow for even weight distribution.
Display
The main screen will be a folding Infinity-O display
On the inside, the Fold 2 will bear a foldable Infinity-O display with a punch hole for the selfie camera. However, in comparison to the upcoming S11 flagships, the bezels on the folding device seem thick.
In the folded state, the outer shell will house a smaller secondary screen, and a dual lens primary camera system with an LED flash unit.
Information
Galaxy Fold 2 to offer a side-mounted fingerprint reader
As per the leaked images, the Galaxy Fold 2 will bear a side-mounted fingerprint reader and it is likely to be integrated with the power button - just like we saw on the original Galaxy Fold.
From the grapevine
Will Galaxy Fold 2 offer flagship specs?
The leaked images not only confirm the presence of Samsung's next-generation folding phone, but also showcase its design in entirety.
However, the images don't reveal the insides. Will the Fold 2 pack full-fledged flagship-grade internals like the Galaxy Fold? Or will it be like RAZR and opt for a mid-range chipset?
We think it would pack top-tier hardware like the Galaxy S11 models.
Information
When will this folding phone launch?
According to reports, this folding smartphone is codenamed as Bloom and it could go official sometime early next year alongside the Galaxy S11 series, which is set to be launched around mid-February.