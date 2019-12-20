Vivo launches budget-friendly Y11 smartphone in India for Rs. 8,990
Chinese tech giant Vivo has silently launched the pocket friendly Vivo Y11 smartphone in India today.
The handset, priced at Rs. 8,990, will be available for purchase starting tomorrow i.e December 21 via Vivo retail stores.
As for the key highlights, the handset offers a waterdrop notched display, gradient design, a physical fingerprint scanner, and a solid 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
A look at the Vivo Y11
The Vivo Y11 features a familiar waterdrop notched design with a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses dual cameras with LED flash and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset offers a 6.35-inch LCD display with an HD+ (720x1544 pixels) resolution.
Moreover, it is available in Coral Red and Jade Green color options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
For photography, the Vivo Y11 offers a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, paired with another 2MP (f/2.4) lens to capture depth details.
Up front, there is an 8MP (f/1.8) snapper for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
Also, both the front as well as rear cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
The Vivo Y11 draws power from a Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.1 and packs a solid 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
Besides that, it offers all standard connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Pricing
Finally, what's the pocket pinch?
The Vivo Y11 will be available for purchase starting December 21 via Vivo retail stores. As for the pricing, the Vivo Y11 costs Rs. 8,990 for the solo 3GB/32GB model in India.
At this price point, the smartphone goes up against rivals such as Realme 5, Samsung Galaxy M10, and Redmi Note 8.