LG's dual-screen smartphone, the G8X ThinQ, launched in India
South Korean tech giant LG has launched the G8X ThinQ smartphone in India at Rs. 49,999 today.
The key highlight of the new flagship handset is its secondary detachable display which connects to the phone via a USB Type-C port.
Besides that, the phone comes with military-grade build quality, 32MP selfie snapper, and flagship-grade internal hardware.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The handset comes with 360-degree form factor
The G8X ThinQ sports an edge-to-edge waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with HDR10 support and an in-screen fingerprint reader. Notably, this primary screen is connected to a secondary detachable display of similar configuration via a Type-C port, offering a 360-degree form factor.
Up front, there is a small 2.1-inch monochromatic display which comes handy for checking notifications, battery, and time.
Cameras
What's the camera like on LG G8X ThinQ?
On the imaging front, the LG G8X ThinQ offers dual rear cameras including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor.
The main camera, accompanied with dual-tone LED flash, is capable of recording 4K videos at upto 60fps and 1080p videos at upto 240fps.
For the selfie lovers, the handset offers a respectable 32MP (f/1.9) front-facing snapper.
Internals
The handset packs flagship-grade internals
The LG G8X ThinQ is fueled by a Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it packs a solid 4,000mAh battery with support for 21W wired and 9W wireless fast-charging technology.
In addition, the phone offers latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Information
And, what about pricing and availability?
The LG G8X ThinQ will be available for purchase starting tomorrow i.e December 21 via all major brick-and-mortar stores across India. As far as its pricing is concerned, the smartphone will cost Rs. 49,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB model.