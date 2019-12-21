#LeakPeek: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to pack Snapdragon 855 chipset
As an addition to its flagship Galaxy S10 series of smartphones, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in the coming days.
Now, a latest report by WinFuture has claimed that the upcoming phone will be available with Snapdragon 855 processor in all regions including Europe, unlike the other Europe-specific S10 models that ship with in-house Exynos chipsets.
Design and display
The Galaxy S10 Lite will offer centrally-aligned punch-hole display
Confirming previous reports, the latest leak has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top center.
The smartphone will reportedly offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure unlocking.
Cameras
The smartphone will house a 48MP main camera
The Galaxy S10 Lite will offer a 48MP (f/2.0) main camera with tilt-OIS or 'tOIS' technology which tilts the lens in front of the primary sensor to compensate for your hand's movements, offering blur-free pictures.
The main sensor will be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP dedicated macro camera. Up front, the phone will house a mighty 32MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The phone will run Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging technology.
In addition, it would offer all latest connectivity options including support for DeX mode, dual-SIMs (Nano), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Type-C port.
And, what about pricing?
According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will cost EUR 679.99 (approximately Rs. 53,700) in European markets. However, there is no official or unofficial word regarding the pricing and availability of the handset in India as of now.