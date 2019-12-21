Vivo S1 Pro will be launched in India in January
As an upgrade to its mid-ranger S1, Vivo is working to launch the S1 Pro in India, according to 91Mobiles.
The publication, citing its retail chain sources, claimed that the handset, which is currently available in China, will hit the Indian shelves in mid-January 2020.
The key highlights of the phone include its all-screen notch-less look, 32MP pop-up selfie camera, and mid-level internals.
Design and display
Here's what the Vivo S1 Pro offers
The Vivo S1 Pro features an edge-to-edge screen with no notches and bezels, achieved by adopting a pop-up mechanism for selfie camera. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses triple cameras with LED flash.
The smartphone offers a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.
Cameras
What's the camera like on Vivo S1 Pro?
The Vivo S1 Pro houses triple rear cameras including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 5MP (f/2.4) snapper to capture depth details.
Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper housed in a motorized pop-up module.
The main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
The Vivo S1 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and a solid 3,700mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.
As for memory options, the phone offers upto 8GB RAM and upto 256GB of expandable storage.
In addition, it packs all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
According to the report, the Vivo S1 Pro will hit the Indian shelves in mid-January 2020. As for the pricing, we expect the handset to cost somewhere around Rs. 20,000. It will take on the likes of Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy A50s, and Realme X2.