Apple has a secret team working on satellites: Details here
Along with iPhones, insanely expensive Macs, and a range of services, Apple is working on satellites too.
Yes, as strange as it may sound, multiple people familiar with internal developments at Apple have confirmed to Bloomberg that the Cupertino giant has a secret team of experts working on satellite technology.
Here's how the company plans to use it.
Nearly a dozen engineers working on Apple's satellite tech
Bloomberg's sources, who had asked to remain anonymous, claimed that the team working on Apple's satellite technology currently includes around a dozen aerospace, satellite, and antenna design engineers.
They are working to bring the tech to life within the next five years, but the sources also emphasized that the project is still in its early stages and could be abandoned mid-way.
Team being led by former aerospace engineers from Google
Apple's constantly expanding satellite team is being led by Michael Trela and John Fenwick, a pair of aerospace engineers who previously worked at Skybox Imaging, a satellite imaging firm acquired by Google in 2014. They had joined Apple in 2017.
But, what could be Apple's goal with this tech?
As for the goal of this work, the sources indicated that the end use of the tech hasn't been finalized yet.
However, considering the work is being done with satellites and wireless tech, Bloomberg speculates that the company might be developing a way to beam data to its devices, therefore boosting cellular reception and internet for users and reducing reliance on wireless carriers.
Maps and location tracking could also be improved
The satellite system could even be employed to boost Apple's grip on navigation services. For instance, the company could improve Maps on its devices as well as offer more precise location and device tracking services.
Many questions still remain unanswered
Having said that, it still remains unclear if Apple will develop/position its own constellation of satellites in the orbit or will leverage an existing setup through on-ground tech.
The company denied commenting on the matter, but should it choose to beam data via satellites, it won't be alone in this arena.
Amazon, SpaceX, and Facebook are also working on similar satellite communication projects.